Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Final Post On Royal Instagram Account Is Beautiful

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slowly but surely untangling themselves from the grips of the Royal Family, and their latest move might have been the most decisive one yet when it comes to "Megxit."

The couple just made their final post to their royal Instagram account, with the handle @sussexroyal, and it's a tear-jerker.

The image is a text graphic that reads, “Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.”

It's accompanied by a lengthy caption, which begins, “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic."

The caption continues, "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. – Harry and Meghan.”

Interestingly, the couple turned off comments for the post, which has garnered over a quarter-million likes: