Vanessa Bryant Shares ‘Queen Mamba’ Photo With Daughter And Kobe’s Sisters

Vanessa Bryant lost her husband Kobe Bryant and her 14-year-old daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash over two months ago. However, the 37-year-old is still keeping her spirits up. She posted a photo this week tagged “Queen Mambo” on Instagram. In the photo below, Bryant is joined with her 17-year-old daughter Natalia, Kobe Bryant’s sisters, Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb , and a friend. She captioned the photo with "Queen Mamba,” two snake emojis and a crown. See below:

Kobe Bryant's nickname, Black Mamba, was inspired by his skills on the court. In 2018, the Mamba Sports Foundation was founded to create a positive impact on young people through sports.

Shortly after Kobe’s passing, Vanessa Bryant announced the name of the foundation would be changed to The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to honor both her late husband and daughter Gianna. Mamabacita was the name the 14-year-old earned on the basketball court.

On January 26, Kobe and Gianna were headed to a basketball tournament at Mamba Academy in California when they and seven other passengers, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, died in the fatal crash.

Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the helicopter company, Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopter, in the wake of the fatal crash.