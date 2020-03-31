Vanessa Bryant Shares Video For Kobe Bryant’s New Book

The latest installment of Kobe Bryant’s book series for kids ages 8-10 is here and Vanessa Bryant is both celebrating and using the occasion to pay tribute to her late husband.

The Wizenard: Series Season One is the follow-up to the Lakers legend’s New York Times Bestselling book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp, which tells the story of a young baller named Reggie who dreams that one day he’ll become a basketball legend.

Taking to her Instagram Tuesday (March 31), Vanessa posted an animated promo for the book and captioned it: “Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. The #Wizenard Series: Season One is OUT NOW. #KobeBryant #GranityStudios #Kobeinc.”