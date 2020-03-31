Vanessa Bryant Shares Video For Kobe Bryant’s New Book

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
The latest installment of Kobe Bryant’s book series for kids ages 8-10 is here and Vanessa Bryant is both celebrating and using the occasion to pay tribute to her late husband.
The Wizenard: Series Season One is the follow-up to the Lakers legend’s New York Times Bestselling book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp, which tells the story of a young baller named Reggie who dreams that one day he’ll become a basketball legend.
Taking to her Instagram Tuesday (March 31), Vanessa posted an animated promo for the book and captioned it: “Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. The #Wizenard Series: Season One is OUT NOW. #KobeBryant #GranityStudios #Kobeinc.”
The new work includes a notable quote from Kobe following the title page, which reads, "To young athletes who commit to doing the hard work. The process always pays off."
Wesley King, the book’s author, gave his reaction to his latest work becoming available to the world: “Release day. It would be great to hop on the line. Talk shop. Send a flex arm or two. See kids lighting up while you hand out books,” he wrote. “But we can all take solace in knowing your vision lives on. This is going to help a lot of readers reframe their self-worth, chase their passions, and dream big.”
He continued: “Your goal was to help kids realize their value. To challenge them to look in the mirror every morning and see a giant. This story is the embodiment of that message, and of the wider #mambamentality: work harder, want it more, challenge your fears. I am grateful for the opportunity to create this story with Kobe and for all the work put in by the incredible @granity team.”
View this post on Instagram
Release day. It would be great to hop on the line. Talk shop. Send a flex arm or two. See kids lighting up while you hand out books. But we can all take solace in knowing your vision lives on. This is going to help a lot of readers reframe their self-worth, chase their passions, and dream big. Your goal was to help kids realize their value. To challenge them to look in the mirror every morning and see a giant. This story is the embodiment of that message, and of the wider #mambamentality: work harder, want it more, challenge your fears. I am grateful for the opportunity to create this story with Kobe and for all the work put in by the incredible @granity team. #wizenard #wizenardseries #kobe #basketball #magic #youvsyou #kidslit #bookstagram #reading #book #dedication
Congrats are in order for Wesley, Vanessa and Kobe! His legacy will live on.
You can purchase The Wizenard: Series Season One here.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS