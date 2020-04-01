Whoopi Grilling Bernie About Staying In the Presidential Race Is The Most Awkward Thing You'll See All Day

The View is usually a friendly stop for presidential candidates and most celebrities, but things took a turn for the awkward when Bernie Sanders video conferenced in for the show's Wednesday (April 1) broadcast.

During the interview, the hosts asked the Sander, who is still running to become the Democratic candidate for president, how he would handle the coronavirus pandemic if he were in the White House. Co-host Sunny Hostin pointedly asked Sanders if he was "using" the crisis to push his signature legislation, Medicare For All.

In the second segment, Whoopi Goldberg asked Sanders why he's still running for president, even though Joe Biden has a nearly-insurmountable delegate lead. “I have to ask you this question now because I have been watching to see what you were going to do, and I'm told that you intend to stay in this race for president because you believe there is a path to victory,” Whoopi said.

“I want to know what that path is because this feels a little bit like it did when you didn't come out when Hillary Clinton was clearly the person folks were going for. Can you explain why you’re still in the race and what this path is that you see?”

“That's not quite accurate,” Sanders replied. “I worked as hard as I could for Hillary Clinton.”

Whoopi pointed out that it took Sanders "a very, very long time to hop in, and your people also, it took a very long time for them to hop in" for Hillary, she bluntly asked Sanders, "why are you still in the race?"

He retorted, “Last I heard, people in a democracy have a right to vote, and they have a right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America, especially in this very, very difficult moment.”

Sanders continued, “We are assessing our campaign, as a matter of fact, where we want to go forward, but people in a democracy do have a right to vote. And right now in this unprecedented moment in American history, I think we need to have a very serious look at how we need to go forward.”

When Whoopi suggested his time would be better spent in the Senate, focusing on passing legislation to help the country get through the pandemic, Sanders replied, “I'm sitting in my house right now. I'm not holding a rally in Wisconsin because of the nature of campaigns.”

Whoopi, refusing to relent without getting a clear answer, asked again, “So your plan is to stay in, yes?”

“Well, for the fourth time,” Sanders replied, “we are assessing the campaign.”

Watch the awkward exchange, below: