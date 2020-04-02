BET House Party Presents: Real Talk With Tonya Rapley

Join BET’s House Party series on IG Live today!

Tonya Rapley is the millennial money expert and creator of the award winning site, My Fab Finance. In 2014 she was deemed the “New Face of Wealth Building” by Black Enterprise and featured as its cover story. Tonya’s mission is to help her fellow millennials break the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck so they can become financially free and do more of what they love. She is the creator of the #BanishTheBalance challenge, a debt elimination challenge that helped over 4,000 participants pay off more than $200,000 of debt in sixty days.

