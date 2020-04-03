BET House Party Presents: Happy Hour with DJ Trauma

Join BET’s House Party series on Instagram Live today!

DJ Trauma is hitting the turntables to give everyone a chance to party right from home this afternoon.

A hit DJ currently touring with Dave Chappelle, Trauma creates, produces and spins a unique mix of hip hop, R&B, dance and Top 40 hits for crowds around the world.

Spread the word and tune into @BET on Instagram Friday April 3 at 10 AM PT/1:00 PM EST!

The BET House Party IG Live series will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.