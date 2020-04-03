Cardi B Makes Extremely Generous Donation To NYC Hospital Staff

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Cardi B attends the Swisher Sweets Awards Cardi B With The 2019 "Spark Award" at The London West Hollywood on April 12, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Cardi B Makes Extremely Generous Donation To NYC Hospital Staff

The Bronx born rapper wants to make sure first responders are well-nourished.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Coronavirus is bringing out the generosity in many people, especially celebrities who are doing their part to show their gratitude to those on the front lines of fighting the pandemic.

The latest to offer her support — and a generous gift — to first responders is Cardi B. The Bronx-born femcee announced that she plans to ship 20,000 bottles of the vegan meal replacement drink OWYN to New York City hospital staff in order to keep them nourished during their crushingly long shifts, TMZ reports.

RELATED: Why Cardi B Took A Trip To The Emergency Room

Cardi spent some time in the emergency room herself this week, though not for coronavirus-related issues. She was treated for intense stomach pains earlier this week and is now recovering at home.

As for the drinks she's sending to hospital staff, Cardi is a a fan of them herself. She posted her own selection of the healthy shakes on her Instagram stories last month:

Cardi B joins a long list of celebrities, athletes and philanthropists from Rihanna, Jay-Z and Oprah Winfrey to Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos, who are making big donations to support the fight against the virus. 

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus and contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs