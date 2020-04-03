Dwayne Johnson Rapping A Song From 'Moana' To His Daughter Is The Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

Anyone born after 2010 knows Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson only as the demigod Maui from Disney's hit film Moana, and that includes his one-year-old daughter Tia.

The wrestler-turned-actor doesn't seem to mind one bit, and even played the part while teaching his baby girl how to properly wash her hands — a vital skill in the time of coronavirus.

In an adorable video he posted to Instagram, The Rock can be seen rapping a few verses from his character's song "You're Welcome" from the film, with an assist from Tia: