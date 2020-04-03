Janet Jackson Asks Americans To Stay Inside

Another celeb has a message for Americans who have decided not to take social distancing seriously as the novel coronavirus hit 245,500 cases in the United States and at least 6,000 deaths as reported by CNN.

“Can y’all just stay inside?” Janet Jackson posted in a now-deleted tweet on Thursday (April 2). “I got sh*t to do in June.”

The entertainer’s comment danced around her upcoming Black Diamond world tour where she is scheduled to take the stage in Miami on June 24.

Although she has not postponed or canceled her Black Diamond concert dates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, her headlining performance at the 2020 Essence Festival of Culture in July has been pushed back to the early fall in response to the crisis.

The singer-songwriter posted on her Instagram on March 22 to share a moment with her fans and thank all essential workers who are tirelessly working around the clock to protect, serve and provide for their communities.

“Let’s all keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE,” she captioned in her post.