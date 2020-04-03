Janet Jackson Asks Americans To Stay Inside

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Asks Americans To Stay Inside

The singer teased that she has a busy schedule in June.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Another celeb has a message for Americans who have decided not to take social distancing seriously as the novel coronavirus hit 245,500 cases in the United States and at least 6,000 deaths as reported by CNN

“Can y’all just stay inside?” Janet Jackson posted in a now-deleted tweet on Thursday (April 2). “I got sh*t to do in June.” 

The entertainer’s comment danced around her upcoming Black Diamond world tour where she is scheduled to take the stage in Miami on June 24. 

Although she has not postponed or canceled her Black Diamond concert dates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, her headlining performance at the 2020 Essence Festival of Culture in July has been pushed back to the early fall in response to the crisis. 

The singer-songwriter posted on her Instagram on March 22 to share a moment with her fans and thank all essential workers who are tirelessly working around the clock to protect, serve and provide for their communities. 

“Let’s all keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE,” she captioned in her post. 

View this post on Instagram

Hey u guys! 😊 While most of us are inside there are many brave people around the world that aren’t able to be isolated because we need them. 🤗 I want to take a moment to recognize and say thank you to the nurses, doctors, hospitals, healthcare providers, scientists, drivers, pilots, flight attendants, delivery teams, cleaners, grocery stores, clerks, teachers, managers, men and women in uniform, sanitation facilities, janitorial teams, reporters, journalists, security professionals and everyone around the world who are working nonstop to end the spread of the virus. Putting themselves at risk to protect, serve and provide for us. • YOU are seen and forever appreciated. Thank U and please stay safe. 🙏🏽 • Let’s all keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE. Put a heart below to show your love & support. • 🖤❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤍🤎

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

(Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs