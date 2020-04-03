Lance Gross Stars In Series Finale Of ‘Hawaii Five-O’

HAWAII FIVE-0, the popular Friday night crime drama and a reimagining of Leonard Freeman’s classic series, Hawaii Five-O, premiered Monday, Sept. 20, 2010. After a successful ten-year run, the final episode will be airing tonight on CBS.

Star alum Lance Gross joined the rebooted crime drama as a guest star in the final two episodes. Gross plays Lincoln Cole, a decorated war hero and ex-Marine Gunnery Sergeant with the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team. Lincoln’s actions as an anonymous good Samaritan now have him in the cross-hairs of some very dangerous people, and McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and Five-0 are determined to protect him at all costs.