Lance Gross Stars In Series Finale Of ‘Hawaii Five-O’

“Aloha” – Danny is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cypher Steve’s mother left him. Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago, on the series finale of HAWAII FIVE-0, which concludes its successful 10-season run on Friday, April 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) return. Pictured: Lance Gross as Lincoln Cole. Photo: Karen Neal/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (“Aloha” is a Hawaiian way of saying “Goodbye”)

The reboot of the 80s series says ‘Aloha’ after a ten-year run.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

HAWAII FIVE-0, the popular Friday night crime drama and a reimagining of Leonard Freeman’s classic series, Hawaii Five-O, premiered Monday, Sept. 20, 2010. After a successful ten-year run, the final episode will be airing tonight on CBS.

Star alum Lance Gross joined the rebooted crime drama as a guest star in the final two episodes. Gross plays Lincoln Cole, a decorated war hero and ex-Marine Gunnery Sergeant with the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team. Lincoln’s actions as an anonymous good Samaritan now have him in the cross-hairs of some very dangerous people, and McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and Five-0 are determined to protect him at all costs.

In the episode entitled “Aloha,” Danny (Scott Caan) is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cypher Steve’s (Alex O’Loughlin) mother left him. Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him ten years ago.

The series finale of HAWAII FIVE-0 airs Friday, April 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.  

Photo Credit: CBS

