Oprah Posts Cute Video Of Stedman Returning To House After Quarantine

Oprah Winfrey and her longtime love Stedman Graham are finally under the same roof after he decided to self-quarantine himself in their guesthouse.
Graham who hopped on the social distancing train a little late had been traveling before he arrived back home in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. While he was not diagnosed with COVID-19, he still decided to self-isolate for 14-days to protect the multi-hyphenate media executive who had recently recovered from pneumonia and a bronchial infection.
The couple shared their reunion on O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine Instagram page on Thursday (April 2). Showing how Graham was greeted by his lady love and a welcome song performed by two former students from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.
“I bet you appreciate us more now,” she says.
“I appreciated you before, honey,” he responds with a hug.
Winfrey explained in an interview with O to talk about the timeline of events that led up to Graham’s self-incubation period after he arrived in Chicago after speaking in St. Louis.
“Stedman is like ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ The procedure is … you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed,” Winfrey said. “He goes ‘I’m not?’ And I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing does not mean go and sleep in the same bed with the person when you just got off American Airlines!”
During his quarantine, the pair still spent quality time together. Oprah delivered him breakfast and dinner daily while looking forward to their “love chats” through the window.
Responding to her friends that questioned if Stedman was upset about the 14-day isolation, Winfrey had a few words to say.
“He’s really not. He’s happy to keep me safe.”
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
