Oprah Posts Cute Video Of Stedman Returning To House After Quarantine

Oprah Winfrey and her longtime love Stedman Graham are finally under the same roof after he decided to self-quarantine himself in their guesthouse.

Graham who hopped on the social distancing train a little late had been traveling before he arrived back home in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. While he was not diagnosed with COVID-19, he still decided to self-isolate for 14-days to protect the multi-hyphenate media executive who had recently recovered from pneumonia and a bronchial infection.

The couple shared their reunion on O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine Instagram page on Thursday (April 2). Showing how Graham was greeted by his lady love and a welcome song performed by two former students from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.

“I bet you appreciate us more now,” she says.

“I appreciated you before, honey,” he responds with a hug.