SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Ray J and Princess Love attend the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Ray J Is Completely In Awe Of Princess Love's #SavageChallenge Moves And It's Totally Adorable

Looks like the couple is headed to being back on track.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Ray J and Princess Love have been on rocks the past few months, ever since Princess accused her husband of abandoning her and their daughter Melody in Las Vegas when she was eight months pregnant. The Love & Hip Hop stars even aired their dirty laundry on the Zeus channel's The Conversation, where Princess called out her husband on his betrayals and possible infidelities.

Well, it seems like they may be headed to happier places.. Ray J especially is shouting his wife's praises from the rooftops on social media by reposting her Tik Tok video taking Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Challenge" and adding a sweet caption of his own.

“Getem prinky!!! @princesslove,” he wrote, adding, “I still wanna always see my wife winning- no matter what.”

Princess, however, has had no response to her husband’s written reaction and she looked quite happy in the video, so only time will tell if these two can really work things out past co-parenting. 

Watch Princess take the challenge and see Ray J's cute compliment, below:

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

