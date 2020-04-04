Kandi Burruss Shares A Major Update About The 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Reunion Special

It seems like everything has been cancelled because of coronavirus — from the NBA season to movie releases to live television broadcasts — but at least one show will go on despite the global pandemic: the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special.

The show's co-star Kandi Burruss hopped on her IG live on Friday night and revealed exactly how the cast will reunite, while still maintaining social distancing protocols. To say this will be interesting is an understatement.

“They let us know the other day that we are going to be … we’re going to have to do, I guess, an online type of reunion situation,” Kandi revealed on Instagram Live, adding that the girls have already started getting into it in their group text. “Some of the girls was going back and forth, you would’ve thought it had been a reunion on the text messages. I said, ‘damn! Can ya’ll save all this for the actual reunion? We don’t get paid for your text messages to be all out of pocket,’ you know what I mean? It’s a mess!”