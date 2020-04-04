Meghan Markle's Real Name And Actual Royal Title Revealed On Son Archie's Birth Certificate

With the intense media scrutiny on Meghan Markle over the past few years, we thought we knew everything about the actress turned British royal. Turns out, most of us didn't even know her real name until recently.

The release of Markle's son Archie's birth certificate reveals that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is actually Rachel, Princess of the United Kingdom.

What?

According to the official document, Meghan's full name is actually Rachel Meghan Markle, and her official title and job description as a royal was, “Princess of the United Kingdom," reports Page Six.

The document also reveals that Archie was born in the $25,000 a night Portland Hospital in Westminster, England.

As for her title, “while she was given the title the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen on her wedding day, she is also technically a princess, just not in her own name,” according to UK's Mirror. "She is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales through her husband, Harry.”

Of course, after Megxit, it's not clear which of her titles Markle will retain, but we know the one that will never go away: Rachel Meghan Markle, mother of Archie.