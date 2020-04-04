Yandy Smith's Daughter Addresses Rumors She Got 'Kicked Out' After Mendeecees Came Home From Prison

In case you're wondering: everything's just fine in Yandy Smith's household.

After fans began speculating that the Love & Hip Hop star had kicked her daughter Infinity Gilyard out of her home following her man Mendeecees' return from prison, Infinity had no choice but to address the rumors directly.

In a video she posted to YouTube, Infinity insists "it's all love over here" and that there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for why she's been absent from Yandy's social pages lately.

“So what y’all don’t know is I live in a dorm Monday through Friday then I go home on the weekends,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t go home because I have basketball practice. So a lot of the things she do are over the weekend. Most of the time I’m in basketball, doing something with school or I’m being pulled in different directions, so no, she didn’t kick me out.”

She continued, “I spend time with my biological family and I spend time with my chosen family. And yeah, that’s just pretty much the gist of it. That’s still my mother, we’re still like two peas in a pod. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Infinity was Yandy's foster daughter and in December, the Love & Hip Hop star announced she had officially adopted the teenager. Yandy came under fire this past February when, after Mendeecees was released from prison, they posted photos of their reunited family — including their two children, Skylar, 5, and Omere, 7, and Mendeecees children from a previous relationship, Mendeecees Jr., 14, and Aasim, 8 — with no Infinity in sight.

Now we know that Infinity is doing fine and has just been busy at school.

Yandy shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, “kicked out😳 @therealinfiniti_ can’t believe you put that on your YouTube. All I can do is laugh. Click the link in my bio😤😳🤨. Guess she had enough of the comments and decided to tell y’all.”

Watch Infinity's full video, below: