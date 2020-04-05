Dwyane Wade Makes A Special Appearance On Zaya Wade’s Instagram Account

Zaya Wade is bringing us more fun content on her official Instagram page.

In her most recent post on Saturday (April 5), the 12-year-old is seen standing by her father, retired NBA basketball player, Dwyane Wade, making this his first appearance on his daughter's social media profile.



With big smiles, the two are rock matching “The Future Is On Mars” sweatsuits. Clearly, the Wades are not letting the self-quarantine amid the novel coronavirus outbreak get them down.



See below: