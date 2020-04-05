Dwyane Wade Makes A Special Appearance On Zaya Wade’s Instagram Account

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Zaya Wade is bringing us more fun content on her official Instagram page.
In her most recent post on Saturday (April 5), the 12-year-old is seen standing by her father, retired NBA basketball player, Dwyane Wade, making this his first appearance on his daughter's social media profile.
With big smiles, the two are rock matching “The Future Is On Mars” sweatsuits. Clearly, the Wades are not letting the self-quarantine amid the novel coronavirus outbreak get them down.
RELATED: Zaya Wadde Officially Has Her Own Instagram: ‘Parents Run This, Consultation By Me’
See below:
Zaya started an official Instagram page, which is run by her parents according to her IG bio, on March 21.
In February, Zaya came out as transgender earlier this year but her father has shared that his daughter knew her gender identity at 3 years old.
(Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS