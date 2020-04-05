Dwyane Wade Makes A Special Appearance On Zaya Wade’s Instagram Account

Dwyane Wade attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Califronia on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Her official IG received 31,000 followers in just two weeks.

Zaya Wade is bringing us more fun content on her official Instagram page.

In her most recent post on Saturday (April 5), the 12-year-old is seen standing by her father, retired NBA basketball player, Dwyane Wade, making this his first appearance on his daughter's social media profile.

With big smiles, the two are rock matching “The Future Is On Mars” sweatsuits. Clearly, the Wades are not letting the self-quarantine amid the novel coronavirus outbreak get them down. 

See below:

🖤🖤🤟🏾

Zaya started an official Instagram page, which is run by her parents according to her IG bio, on March 21. 

In February,  Zaya came out as transgender earlier this year but her father has shared that his daughter knew her gender identity at 3 years old. 

 

(Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

