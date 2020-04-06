BET House Party Presents: Real Talk With Karl Kani

Join BET’s House Party series on Instagram Live today!

Legendary fashion designer and fashion icon Karl Kani joins us for the latest in the Real Talk series.

This year marks the 30th year anniversary of the Karl Kani brand. Known as the Godfather of Urban Wear, he has dressed artists like Tupac, Nas, Diddy, Notorious B.I.G., and Snoop Dogg for his campaigns throughout the years.

While growing up in Brooklyn, Kani was inspired by hip hop and street culture, but apparel in this aesthetic was nowhere to be found. He learned the basics of design while working at his father’s company. Soon he was sporting his own style and began to seel it to others. Before long he had moved to Los Angeles to open his own shop. By the mid-1990s, he launched his own company, Karl Kani Infinity.

Today the Karl Kani brand has spread internationally throughout 25 countries in Europe and 13 flagship stores in Japan, including one in Harajuku, and unlike many other high-end brands Karl Kani has stayed true to his label. His passion for quality, design and craftsmanship has meant that, Kani continues to produce all his garments in the US.

Spread the word and tune into @BET on Instagram Monday April 6 at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM EST!

The BET House Party IG Live series will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.