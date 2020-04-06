DeVon Franklin Says You Can’t Clean Up Fear With Hand Sanitizer

If anyone understands the Coronavirus pandemic feeling like a movie, it’s preacher, movie producer and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin. The Oakland native has been a preacher since the age of 15 and a fixture behind the scenes in Hollywood since 2003.

In his Daily Devotional series for BET, the best-selling author shares messages to help us all cope during these trying times.

In his first installment, he addresses the fear that has infected the country and lead to hoarding of items like toilet paper.

“What happens is we end up taking what we don’t need at the expense of those who actually need it,” he says. “Fear is the very thing that is disrupting our spirit and infecting our homes and houses right now. I want to encourage you, don’t allow fear in your basket when you go shopping to fill your soul.”

He goes on to implore everyone to put fear “back on the shelf” and to instead rely on faith to make rational decisions.

“There will be enough toilet paper…I need you to know, when you let fear into your house, Lysol ain’t gonna get it out. You can’t clean up fear with Purrel.”

Watch DeVon Franklin’s full Daily Devotional below: