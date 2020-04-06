Love & Hip Hop’s Kimbella Starts Petition For Husband Juelz Santana’s Release From Prison Due To Coronavirus

From R. Kelly to Bill Cosby, there have been many celebrities who have been asking to be released from prison due to the spread of COVID-19.

Now, Kimbella, the wife of Juelz Santana, has started a petition asking for her husband to be released.



The Change.org petition reads, “Laron James needs to be freed during this pandemic to be with his family. He is currently on lockdown for 2 weeks because of the Covid-19 virus outbreak. He has served 13 months at FCI Petersburg and should be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement.”



The petition also stated, “BOP & Honorable Judge Chesler can make this happen for Laron. He is a good husband, father, son, brother, friend and has a positive media influence as a legendary rap artist. We need you to sign this petition to get Laron James aka Juelz Santana home.”



RELATED: Kimbella’s Message About Juelz Santana Will Break Your Heart



In December of 2018, Juelz Santana was sentenced to 27 months in prison on weapon and drugs charges stemming from an incident at the Newark, New Jersey airport in 2017.



Juelz was reportedly caught trying to take a .38-caliber handgun and eight oxycodone pills through the Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Change.org petition currently has over 2,500 signatures.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.