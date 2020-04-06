Imitation Specialist Reggie Ray Talks About His Viral Videos Of Cardi B And More

Social media sensation Reggie Ray started entertaining the world on Vine, but blew up on Instagram in 2016 after reenacting a clip of Lil Mama posing as Beyoncé. Now, he is the comedy king of imitating, remaking and reenacting the likes of Cardi B, reality show scenes and other Instagram comedians!

“I posted it and next thing you know it made WorldStar and I started gaining followers out of nowhere,” he tells BET about his first video copying the “Lip Gloss” rapper. Now those same followers (almost 900K on Instagram) keep him on his toes.

His videos have become known for his outlandish background props and viewers are dialed in on every detail. “The props just came out of nowhere. I just needed to fill in the missing people, because I didn't want to make it seem like I was talking to myself. So I said 'I'mma grab the panther, or this Clorox bottle or some Lysol,' whatever to fill it in. My supporters notice every single thing about my props. They catch everything!”

Check out his rise to internet fame and what he hopes for his future on his episode of I Went Viral!