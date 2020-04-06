Wendy Williams Slams NeNe Leakes For 'Ambushing' Her With A Very Personal Request

Wendy Williams just put NeNe Leakes on her "do not call" list.

The talk show host, who returned to the airwaves (from her living room) on Monday (April 6) morning after a 24-day hiatus, wasted no time getting into the hot topics. This time, it was the Real Housewives of Atlanta star who was in the hot seat.

Williams claims that Leakes ambushed her by FaceTiming her during an Instagram Live session, expecting Wendy to pick up and show her face to millions of followers without any warning. Williams said she rejected the call, and has a few words for the reality star about proper social media-video call etiquette.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Contradicts Wendy Williams’ Claim That They Were Racially Profiled At Bergdorf Goodman

“You know I don’t have face or time for FaceTime, period,” Williams said. “If I don’t do it for my own parents of the show, why would I be doing it for someone over there. I like NeNe, but she’s still an over-there person to me!”

Williams says she was in bed when NeNe tried to FaceTime her in a public forum. “Honestly, here’s where the ambush comes in. She said, ‘Wendy, look’ — she was in hair and makeup and wardrobe with all her people — she said, ‘We filming and I want you to be on the speaker.’ I said, ‘NeNe, I did that for you one time.’ Remember my appearance? One time!”