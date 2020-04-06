Comedian Yedoye Travis Urges Bees To Take Over New York During Pandemic

Sheltering in place trying to contain the Coronavirus has made many Americans contemplate their lives prior to being in “Club Quarantine.” Actor and comedian Yedoye Travis (Russian Doll, Team Mars) has been feeling particularly pensive, especially about nature.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson's Must-Have Tool For Social Distancing

In a poignant and funny Love Letter, Travis expresses his admiration for bees, the winged transporters of pollen and vital links in the food chain.

“I know before the pandemic started y’all had a lot of vocal support out there and in the past three weeks ‘Save The Bees’ Twitter has been painfully silent,” he begins. “I’ve been seeing a lot of tweets about animals returning to their natural habitats…so I figured if there was ever a time for swarm of bees to reclaim Williamsburg, now would be it…I just love the idea of a bunch of rich NYU students not paying rent on principle and waking up to a bunch of Landlord bees asking for their dad’s money.”

Watch his full Love Letter to the hardest working insects.