BET House Party Presents: Dance Class With Kida The Great

Ready. Set. Dance!

Join BET House Party on Instagram Live today for another virtual dance session sure to make you sweat now, but smile later.

At 1pm ET, dancer and choreographer to the stars, Kida The Great, will be hosting a hip hop dance class on BET's official Instagram.

Kida The Great first gained recognition for his dance skills when a video of him performing at a 2014 dance competition went viral and landed him on the radar of P.Diddy and Ellen Degeneres. In 2016, the performer was crowned "America's Favorite Dancer" in the thirteenth season of So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation, where where he won $250,000.

Since then, Burns has gone on to appear in some of the music industry's most popular videos. His latest cameo was in Justin Bieber's "Come Around Me," video, which Burns also choreographed.

So spread the word and tune into @BET's official Instagram later today, April 7, at 10 AM PT/1:00 PM EST!

The BET House Party IG Live series will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.