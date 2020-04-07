Chance the Rapper Pranking Megan Thee Stallion Is Best Thing To Watch Today

The iconic pop culture television show, MTV’s Punk’d is returning to screens with Chance the Rapper as the host for its new iteration produced by the streaming network Quibi.

Sharing how it feels to now be calling the hilarious jokes to celebrity counterparts, Chance says it is “f**king real.”

“I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time on Quibi,” he says.

The Chicago artist told Entertainment Weekly that each process usually takes at least two days to build the prank in its entirety. From the hidden cameras to full on rehearsals an enormous amount of coordination is involved.

"Like it's a prank, obviously, but it's not just getting a celebrity,” he says. “We're getting their team, we're tricking their security, it's borderline dangerous sometimes and you really just start to feel crazy."

For the episode featuring Megan Thee Stallion, things get serious for the “Suga” rapper quickly. "Where is my motherf—ing dog?!" she shouts as her friend E.J. tells her he lost her pooch, 4oe, in the park. And when they set off to search for her prized pet they encounter a giant gorilla.

The first episode of Punk’d hosted by Chance The Rapper premiered on Monday (April 6). Episodes will air daily.

Check out the trailer below: