Kanye West, Tyler Perry and Mariah Carey Will Join Joel Osteen For Easter Special

Like other events, Easter Sunday is effectively cancelled this year — at least, the parts of it that involve being within six feet of others. But megachurch pastor Joel Osteen has found a way to make sure the show goes on.

The founder of Houston's Lakewood Church will bring his congregation together for a virtual service, and will be joined by A-list names including Kanye West, Tyler Perry and Mariah Carey, TMZ reports. According to the site, Carey will perform "Hero" in honor of medical professionals and other first responders.

Tyler Perry will "deliver words of encouragement" to viewers, while Kanye West will beam in from Los Angeles and provide music for the service, along with his Sunday Service crew. Kanye attended a Lakewood Church service this past November, drawing thousands of attendees.

Osteen's virtual Easter Service will be broadcast this Sunday, April 12. Further details can be found on the Lakewood Church website.