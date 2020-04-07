Tina Knowles Celebrates Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Wedding Anniversary

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday (April 4). And of course, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles took time to show them some love.
The 66-year-old paid tribute to the Carters on Sunday (April 5), sharing a sweet photo from their wedding ceremony, showing Beyoncé celebrating right after tying the knot.
She captioned the Instagram post saying, "Happy anniversary to Bey and Jay❤️❤️❤️it seemed like yesterday these guys walked down the Aisle . Those are my arms in the [shot] fluffing her dress!!! Such beautiful memories of that day now it’s twelve years later ! Three gorgeous babies later and love still prevails ❤️🙏🏾❤️❤️ ahem i designed that dress😂👏🏾👏🏾 pastor @rudyrasmus."
Beyoncé’s pastor, Rudy Rasmus, who officiated the wedding, followed up by reposting the photo.
He wrote, "It was such an honor twelve years ago to officiate and to be a part of a magical moment for an amazing couple!! A moment complete with a phenomenal dress designed by my dear friend @mstinalawson and @Beyonce was a beautiful bride. Love y’all!!!"
Congrats are in order to Beyoncé and Jay-Z for another year of marriage.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
