Tina Knowles Celebrates Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Wedding Anniversary

Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday (April 4). And of course, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles took time to show them some love.

The 66-year-old paid tribute to the Carters on Sunday (April 5), sharing a sweet photo from their wedding ceremony, showing Beyoncé celebrating right after tying the knot.

She captioned the Instagram post saying, "Happy anniversary to Bey and Jay❤️❤️❤️it seemed like yesterday these guys walked down the Aisle . Those are my arms in the [shot] fluffing her dress!!! Such beautiful memories of that day now it’s twelve years later ! Three gorgeous babies later and love still prevails ❤️🙏🏾❤️❤️ ahem i designed that dress😂👏🏾👏🏾 pastor @rudyrasmus."