Erica Campbell Encourages This Prayer In Order To Obtain Your Blessings

Erica Campbell, award-winning gospel singer and member of the iconic duo Mary Mary, is known for keeping high spirits in troubling times. The 47-year-old has continuously shared encouraging words to her followers through her radio show, Get Up Mornings, and now she’s bringing us a daily dose of hope.

In her latest Daily Devotional for BET, Campbell decided to share a scripture and break down Psalms 139:23-24.

“Sometimes to get to the best of you, you’ve got to go through something,” she said. “But if you come out and you’ve gone through knowing that God has already blessed you, you come out better for it.”

She explained that although no one enjoys thinking about the things that are wrong in our lives, people must learn the prayer, “God break me and make me better,” in order to move forward and obtain your blessings.

If you’re looking for encouraging words or to grow in your faith, Campbell told viewers to “stick with her” for the daily devotionals.

Watch her full Daily Devotional below.