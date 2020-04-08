Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Name Nonprofit After Son Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided on a name for their new nonprofit venture.

According to Good Morning America, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their new venture Archewell, after their 1-year-old son Archie.

Through their nonprofit, the couple will reportedly run emotional support groups, a multimedia educational empire and launch a wellbeing website. They announced their decision in a statement on Monday (April 6), PageSix reports.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the couple said in the statement. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon,” the statement continued. “We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Although Harry and Meghan, who began their new roles apart from the royal family on April 1, are excited about their nonprofit, the couple expressed in their statement that focus remains on the wellbeing of the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

GMA reports that Archewell will serve to replace their Sussex Royal brand, after Queen Elizabeth II reportedly ordered them to stop using the word “royal.”