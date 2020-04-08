Inside Tyler Perry’s Supersize Shopping Spree For Elderly Residents During Pandemic

Tyler Perry is doing his best to help people during the coronavirus pandemic, especially the elderly.

The media mogul reportedly paid for groceries for 73 elderly shoppers in Atlanta, Georgia, and his hometown of New Oreleans, Louisiana.



PEOPLE reports, Perry “paid for the groceries of all elderly shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, Georgia, his hometown state, as well as 29 Winn Dixie stores in his native New Orleans during the hour reserved for older customers.”



RELATED: BET Reports On COVID-19 Updates, Facts And News You Need To Know



Additionally, TMZ reported on April 5 that the 50-year-old star gave 42 servers $500 in tips at one of his favorite Atlanta restaurant while picking up a takeout order.



The number of coronavirus cases are surging in Georgia. AJC reports, over 9,000 people have reportedly tested positive for the respiratory disease and 348 people have died as of April 8.

KATC reports as of Monday evening (April 6) Louisiana has reported 16,000 COVID-19 cases and 582 deaths. At least 62 out of the 64 parishes are now affected and nearly 4,500 of the cases are from New Orleans.

In addition to supporting people financially during this challenging time, Perry is also spreading joy on Youtube. Perry’s “He's Got The Whole World In His Hands” challenge had celebrities and fans alike singing along.



See below: