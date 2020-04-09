How Vanessa Bryant Celebrated Kobe’s Book Topping New York Times List

Even after his passing, Kobe Bryant continues to build his legacy.

On Wednesday (April 8), Vanessa Bryant gave a shoutout on Instagram to her late husband after his sports fantasy novel became a New York Times Best Seller.

She captioned the post, “5 championships 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆. 5 NYT bestsellers 📖📖📖📖📖. The Mamba strikes again. 🐍👑.”