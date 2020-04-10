Watch Cardi B Rip Into Bernie Sanders’ Supporters For Not Voting

Cardi B was a supporter of Bernie Sanders and is disappointed that he dropped out of the presidential race this week.

However, Cardi is calling out Sanders’ base of young voters about their voting record..

With a towel on her head, the 27-year-old said on Instagram Live, “The sh*t that gets me mad about it is, I see a lot of young people on the Internet always lying. Y’all m*therf*ckers, y’all young m*therf*ckers, I’m getting sick of y’all. I’m about to start hanging out with my grandma’s friends because they vote. Y’all m*therf*ckers don’t vote, and that shit is getting me tired.”



Cardi didn’t stop there, “You wanna know m*therf*cking why? Because y’all be like, ‘we looove Bernie.’ I be seeing all over Twitter, y’all love Bernie. But y’all wasn’t voting! Y’all wasn’t voting! What the f*ck was up with that? You know who be voting? Older people. People that don’t give a f*ck about going to college.”



Cardi B is absolutely correct. Young voters did not come out in any significant numbers for Bernie Sanders, like many expected. On Super Tuesday (March 3), of the 14 states that held primaries, participation by voters under 30 didn't exceed 20% in any state, according to NPR.



John Della Volpe, the polling director of Harvard University's Institute of Politics, told NPR on March 6, "When I look at the collection of data, from multiple sources, there is no evidence of an increase or surge in the youth vote. In fact, there is considerable evidence to suggest that the youth vote is flat or declining relative to the previous election cycles."



RELATED: Why Cardi B Took A Trip To The Emergency Room



Cardi had more to say on the topic, “Right now, the state that America is in, we got no time to f*cking play around. Like right now, we about to go through another recession. And let me tell you something. If you think that after the coronavirus, is gone, is finished and everything … first of all, we don’t know when that shit’s gonna m*therf*cking leave. So if you think that shit’s gonna go back to normal after this coronavirus disappear, you’re motherfucking wrong. Bitch, we’re about to enter a recession. Yup. We’re about to enter a recession!”



Cardi also said she is going to research Joe Biden because she doesn’t want a second term of Trump.



Watch the video below: