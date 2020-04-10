BET PRESENTS: THE LIGHT, AN EASTER PRODUCTION With Bishop T.D. Jakes

Today, BET announces the BET Presents: The Light, An Easter Production, a special broadcast of Easter Service in partnership with the world-renowned worship center, The Potter's House. Premiering Sunday, April 12, at 10 AM ET/PT commercial-free on BET, the two-hour special will bring families an uplifting Easter celebration.

The Potter's House Arts and Music Ministry, a Grammy Award-winning group, along with a special guest appearance by Tony Award-winning Broadway veteran Quentin Darrington (Once on This Island, Cats, and Memphis), will tell the story of Jesus Christ from the book of John's perspective centered around how the light of Christ came into the world to dispel darkness. From hip-hop to presentations by children's dance companies, to poetry and sometimes comical recitations, the Easter production, aims to bring hope and strength to a world navigating challenging times.

While Easter in quarantine may feel alienating, global spiritual leader Bishop T.D. Jakes advocates that physical distancing requirements are not just a test in how connected we are to one another, but how deeply connected we are to God. Jakes reminds us that Easter, in its beginning, did not start with a crowd, and attendance numbers should not affect the value of the moment.

"The first Easter service wasn't crowded, and it didn't lose its significance for the lack of a crowd. There were few people around the tomb," said Bishop T.D. Jakes. "Celebrating Easter in our homes with our families, you can still have a memorable time together with your family around you and have a spiritual moment that's intimate between you and the people you love."

“Many of us around the world are leaning on our spirituality for a sense of calmness, during these times of uncertainty. As many churches are being forced to shutter their doors in response to calls for social distancing, we want to provide a way for families to still observe the valued tradition of coming together for Easter services. As an organization whose roots are anchored in the African American experience, and whose original programming has always highlighted many aspects of gospel music and the religious experience, we are delighted to bring this unique program to our viewers around the world,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mount, BET Presents, The Light, An Easter Production joins BET’s array of initiatives and resources that will provide spiritual, emotional, educational, and financial support to communities of color. Additional initiatives include the Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort broadcast special in partnership with United Way Worldwide, our support of the NAACP’s Town Hall Series and daily reporting on BET.com on what the African American community needs to know about COVID-19, and how it is impacting our lives.