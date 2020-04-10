Watch Bianca Bonnie And Chozus’ Altercation On Marriage Boot Camp

Things got heated between Bianca Bonnie and Chozus on the season finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

In a preview of the upcoming episode, Bianca Bonnie got into a screaming match with Chozus after she demanded to see what he wrote during a therapy session, TooFab reports. But the argument took a turn for the worst and became physical.

"I was having a panic attack because I just wanted to know what the paper was gonna say," she said in a confessional, as the video reveals her attempting to steal the paper from his pocket.

"I'm gonna make a scene in here," Bianca continued before Chozus violently pulls his arm away and says, "Get the f--k off me, bro."

The video shows Bianca exit the room as the other couples start to ask questions about the fight. But she wasn’t done.

Bianca comes back, chasing Chozus down, and hits him across the head. Luckily, others intervene as Chozus begins screaming.

Bianca unapologetically responded saying, “And?”

WE TV's Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT.

Watch the confrontation below.