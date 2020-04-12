BET House Party Presents: Real Talk With Gillian 'Ju Poppin' Garcia

Straight from the barbershop or fly from the beauty salon? That's been tough lately. But if you can't go to your stylist, BET is bringing your stylist to you.

Join BET House Party on Instagram Live this Monday at 1pm EST for a virtual session with hair stylist to the stars, Gillian Garcia. The A-list hair queen will not only give us tips on how to keep our edges laid and curls poppin' during coronavirus lockdown, but she'll also share details from her journey as an entrepreneur.

Gillian is one of New York and LA's most sought after stylists. Her goal is to empower women all over the world one hairstyle at a time. When she's not busy making her clients feel beautiful from her chair, Gillian is an avid philanthropist and even has her own line of hair care products called Ju Poppin.

So spread the word and tune into @BET's official Instagram on Monday, April 12, at 10 AM PT/1:00 PM EST! No appointment necessary.

The BET House Party IG Live series will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.