‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Emanuel Reveals ‘This Month Was The Scariest Time In My Life’

Ceaser Emmanuel of Black Ink Crew has a lot to celebrate this Easter, after a very tough month. The reality star announced on Instagram that his mother was suffering from the deadly coronavirus.

“They finally released my mother @desiree_simpson from a month quarantine. I am not going lie this month was the scariest time in my life,” he wrote.

Ceasar had not previously mentioned this family crisis to his social media followers.

“To find out your mother caught Corona and watch her in a life threatening fight to get pass it. She is the STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW IN MY WHOLE LIFE and if it was anybody else, they would have gave up”

On Friday (April 10), new coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 2,000, the Washington Post reported. The death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed Italy's, putting America at No. 1 worldwide for the number of people killed by the virus.