How Iyanna Mayweather’s Mother Is Supporting Her After Alleged Stabbing

The 19-year-old could face 99 years in prison

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Iyanna Mayweather is not going to be facing her legal issues alone. Her mother, Melissia Rene, broke her silence about the harrowing incident on Instagram.

The 19-year-old daughter of boxing icon Floyd Mayweather could face 99 years in prison for allegedly stabbing a woman who shares a child with her rumored boyfriend, NBA Youngboy.

In light of the incident, Melissia Rene posted a video on Saturday (April 11) of the her walking hand-in-hand with her daughter, captioning the post, “Got your back FOREVER 🤞🏾♥️.”

Got your back FOREVER 🤞🏾♥️

Neither Iyanna nor NBA Youngboy have spoken publicly about the incident yet. According to The Jasmine Brand, Iyanna recently obtained lawyer Kurt Schaffer to represent her moving forward.

