Kanye West Cancels Sunday Service With Joel Osteen

Fans will be missing out on the Easter performance from Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir due to the coronavirus pandemic.

West was set to collaborate with Joel Osteen for a special broadcast, recording songs with his choir from Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, West’s choir was set to wear face masks while practicing social distancing during the performance. However, the plug was reportedly pulled after he became concerned for the safety of those involved.

However, Osteen’s Easter Sunday is still on. The megachurch personality will still host his virtual church service, including appearances from Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry, TMZ reports.

Carey will reportedly perform her song “Hero” as a salute to medical professionals and first responders working during the pandemic. Perry will also address the church.

“It just all came together,” Osteen told TMZ. “I don’t know that I did it too much, but it just kind of fell into place.”

The service was pre-taped on Friday (April 10).

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.