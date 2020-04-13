Issa Rae Hosts Virtual 'Insecure' Block Party To Celebrate Season Premiere

After nearly a year and a half, Insecure officially returned for season four and it was a party. The Golden Globe nominee celebrated the return of her hit HBO series with a virtual block party that included a cast Q&A session, a live Instagram DJ set with Zaytoven and a live watch party. See Issa kicking off the watch party below:

me as soon as quarantine is over @IssaRae pic.twitter.com/sJOUoq5cmY

The first episode "Lowkey Feelin' Myself" of the new season premiered last night.

One fan tweeted, “If insecure isn’t an hour long I will be hurt because @IssaRae had a year & a half.”



Issa hilariously tweeted back with, “Stock up on that Advil.”