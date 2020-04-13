Issa Rae Hosts Virtual 'Insecure' Block Party To Celebrate Season Premiere

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 17028 -- Pictured: Issa Rae -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

The return of the popular series kicked off with a bang.

Written by BET Staff

After nearly a year and a half, Insecure officially returned for season four and it was a party.

The Golden Globe nominee celebrated the return of her hit HBO series with a virtual block party that included a cast Q&A session, a live Instagram DJ set with Zaytoven and a live watch party.

See Issa kicking off the watch party below:

The first episode "Lowkey Feelin' Myself" of the new season premiered  last night. 

One fan tweeted, “If insecure isn’t an hour long I will be hurt because @IssaRae had a year & a half.”

Issa hilariously tweeted back with, “Stock up on that Advil.”

Nonetheless, Insecure was still a hit on social media last night, trending number one for hours.

Insecure airs Sunday nights on HBO.

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

