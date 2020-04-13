Kenya Moore And Eva Marcille Gang Up On ‘Trashy’ NeNe Leakes In Reunion Preview

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special didn’t go on as planned thanks to coronavirus lockdown measures, but that didn’t stop the tea from spilling and shade from being thrown.
Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille appeared on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday (April 12), and brought their claws with them. This time around, they ganged up on their co-star NeNe Leakes.
“I think this is going to be a reunion of exposure,” Moore said, while discussing what’s to come during the show’s upcoming “virtual” reunion special. “So many things have been covered up over the years and I am going to open that can of worms, that receipt box. You will see who the fakes are, who the phonies are and who the real people are.”
Marcille chimed in calling Leakes “ratchet” and later responded to NeNe’s comments about her not being fully present this season.
“According to air time, I carried a lot more weight than she did this season. Why is she so mad?” asked Marcille. “I thought she was on the road to spirituality and trying to recover with everyone and be friends. For some reason, she has picked a fight with everyone.”
Moore made claims that NeNe has been nasty over the phone during conference calls, calling people “b**ches.” She also made sure to mention her co-star’s unpleasant behavior in Greece, calling her actions “trash.”
“The fact is she was throwing things at me, she was calling me all kind of names,” Moore said. “She lunged at me and she hocked up spit like she was about to spit on. Who does that? Trash!”
With Moore and Marcille pitting against Leakes, we wonder who is going to jump to the self-proclaimed HBIC’s defense.
Watch the a clip of the Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille chatting with Andy Cohen below:
(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
