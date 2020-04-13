Kenya Moore And Eva Marcille Gang Up On ‘Trashy’ NeNe Leakes In Reunion Preview

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special didn’t go on as planned thanks to coronavirus lockdown measures, but that didn’t stop the tea from spilling and shade from being thrown.

Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille appeared on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday (April 12), and brought their claws with them. This time around, they ganged up on their co-star NeNe Leakes.

“I think this is going to be a reunion of exposure,” Moore said, while discussing what’s to come during the show’s upcoming “virtual” reunion special. “So many things have been covered up over the years and I am going to open that can of worms, that receipt box. You will see who the fakes are, who the phonies are and who the real people are.”