Miss Quad’s Talk Show ‘Sister Circle’ Ends After Three Seasons

After three seasons, Sister Circle is coming to an end.



A statement from Tegna, the company that runs the Atlanta-based talk show, read, “While there are many loyal fans of the show, the show has not grown its audience enough to continue. Our four talented, engaging hosts had an uplifting and positive impact on daytime viewers and we are so proud of the team and what Sister Circle has accomplished in its almost three-year run.”



RELATED: Dr. Heavenly Apologizes For Starting The Quad And Common Dating Rumors [Exclusive]



The chat fest was hosted by media personality Rashan Ali, singer Syleena Johnson, reality star Quad Webb and Trina Braxton of The Braxton Family Values, who joined in season two after comedienne Kiana Dancie left.



As of now, the co-hosts have not spoken publicly about the cancelation.