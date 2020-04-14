BET House Party Presents: Live From The Kitchen With Southern Girl Desserts

Got a social distancing sweet tooth? Well, Catarah Coleman and Shoneji Robison just might have what you need.

The two Los Angeles entrepreneurs combined their talents to build Southern Girl Desserts in 2007 to serve people who were looking for a little southern hospitality on the West Coast. Their brand got a boost when they won the $10,00 prize on Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.”



Their delicious menu includes favorites like Sweet Potato and Red Velvet cupcakes, Peanut Butter Chocolate Cakes and Lemon Icebox Pie. Hungry yet?

Join BET House Party on Instagram Live Wednesday at 10 AM PT/1pm EST for a virtual session with Catarah and Shoneji, who will chat about their business and what makes their desserts so delectable.

Tune into @BET's official Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, at 10 AM PT/1:00 PM EST and join the conversation.

The BET House Party IG Live series will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.

