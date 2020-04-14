BET House Party Presents: Real Talk with Podcast Hosts Milah and Erica

Looking for an alternative perspective on single parenting? Well look no further, BET has got just what you’re looking for.

Join BET House Party on Instagram Live today at 10 AM PT/1pm EST for a virtual session with Milah and Erica, who host the weekly podcast Good Moms Bad Choices. The duo talks about subjects like sex and dating as well as contemporary parenting and stereotypes.

So tune into @BET's official Instagram on Tuesday, April 14, at 10 AM PT/1:00 PM EST and join the conversation.

