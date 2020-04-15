Ava DuVernay Launches $250K Grant For Women And People Of Color In Film

Ava DuVernay is doing her part to give back to women and people of color.

On Tuesday (April 14), her nonprofit foundation, ARRAY Alliance, announced that it is launching ARRAY Grants, which will include a $250,000 fund to support creators and organizations telling stories of underrepresented communities, especially those impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The grants will reportedly be given to organizations such as independent film festivals and screening series that have been heavily impacted by the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Establishing ARRAY Grants furthers ARRAY’s mission to support arts advocates around the country that are cultural necessities in their communities. With more content from creators of color and women being made, it’s crucial to support the organizations that nurture and nourish these voices,” ARRAY Alliance executive director Regina Miller said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “In just the last few weeks, we’ve all gained a new appreciation for the value of human connection and the simple comfort of being together, sharing stories, in a place that feels safe and welcoming. Every community deserves that.”