Prayers Up: Evelyn Lozada Shares Tragic Family News

Evelyn Lozada had tragic news to share on Wednesday (April 15). The Basketball Wives star revealed on Instagram that her stepfather recently passed away from coronavirus. To make matters worse, he died just a week before his birthday.

"On Monday 4/6/20 I lost my stepfather Larry to Covid-19," Lozada wrote. "Larry, as you sit in heaven enjoying the company of God, I say thank you for the great memories & thank you for being the greatest stepfather a girl can ask for! Happy birthday in paradise."

Accompanying the message, Lozada posted a picture of herself with Larry, as well as an older pic of her stepfather holding her daughter Shaniece, now 25, when she was just a baby: