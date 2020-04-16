BET House Party Presents: Living Room Yoga With Bianca Ashley

While you're quarantining, it’s a good time to invest some mind/body/spirit activities. And Bianca Ashley is here to help.

The Los Angeles and Atlanta-based holistic health and lifestyle expert shows people how to stay grounded, fit and healthy through natural methods. She also is an advocate for the benefits of practicing yoga. "Yoga is for everybody," she says on her Instagram page. "If you have a body, yoga is for YOU!

Join the BET House Party on BET's official Facebook page on Thursday, April 16, at 10 AM PT/1:00 PM EST.

The BET House Party series on IG Live and Facebook will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.



