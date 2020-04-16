‘Girls Trip’ Cast Talk Small Penises And Celebrity Crushes On Hilarious ‘Red Table Talk’ Reunion

The 2017 film Girls Trip was a box office smash.



And fans have all waited far too long for a sequel. Thankfully, the cast decided to give the people what they want and reunited on co-star Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.



Jada, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish all connected via zoom for a special episode of the popular Facebook series.

The fab four talked everything from their quarantined looks and a Girls Trip sequel to small penises.

And despite the lack of glam squad access the actresses slayed.



"I glued on lashes for y'all!" Tiffany revealed.

Latifah also showed off her beautiful blowout, saying, “This for you, Jada. Pressing my hair. Blowing my hair out for Red Table Talk.”



Regina said she had "insecurities" due to her edges and was jealous of Jada’s hair. However, Jada said she doesn't even know how to do her hair and she was tired of wearing a scarf so she rocked a cute cap.



When it came to the Girls Trip sequel, all of the actresses were on board. Hall said, "I think we're all down, we just want to make sure it's amazing. That it's the right thing and a great thing."



Last month, Haddish did tell the Union Journal that the studio hasn’t moved forward with the project because they were told they were requesting “too much money.” The ladies didn’t address Haddish’s comments during Red Table Talk.

As for the small penises, Tiffany said she is a fan, "I feel like small ones respect you, they kind, they buy you nice gifts. Small penises are penises of service. Big penises are disrespectful."



Regina added her two cents, "I'm always a person who appreciated an average size. We're both happy, no one has shame."



They also discussed their celebrity crushes and supplies for the lockdown.



Watch the hilarity below:

