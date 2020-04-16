T.I. Calls Out Female MCs For ‘The Most Derogatory Raps’

T.I. and Tiny Harris have been through it all when it comes to their relationship, and have found a way to make it work. But now, they’re calling out what they see as wrong in other people’s relationships, and to this couple, it comes down to rap music.

Particularly, the kind made by female MCs.

During the most recent episode of T.I.’s podcast ExpediTIously, the Atlanta rapper and his wife Tiny Harris discussed how music impacts people’s views of love and relationships.

“Do you think that today’s music and pop culture in general has anything to do with how people think about relationships and marriage?” asked Tip.

Tiny responded, “I think yeah it can be a distraction because, you know, there’s a lot of h**s and b*****s… like there’s no real love in the songs.”

T.I. then interjects, saying, “Y’all don’t wanna hear that s**t, listen man, I’ve seen more girls sing the most derogatory raps.”

“Everybody’s getting away from the love, the music is f*****g everybody up,” Tiny added, before T.I. followed up with: “The way that y’all [women] gravitate to – and I would also add that you say you want a certain type of man, but you continuously allow yourself to be attracted to the antithesis.”

Tiny goes on to warn her daughters and nieces about gravitating toward “bad boys.” She also urged them to learn to be more attracted to nicer guys when they get older.

Watch a clip of the podcast, below: