Tyler Perry Calls Out ‘Wicked’ Scammers Trying To Raise Money Using His Name

Tyler Perry’s philanthropy was epic, even before the coronavirus. But now scammers are taking advantage of his reputation for kindness and using the media mogul’s name to steal money.

Perry took to Facebook to call out the fake sites and warn his loyal fans.



In a Twitter video posted April 15, the 50-year-old studio owner wrote, “I hate to come on and say this, but I’m pretty annoyed. You know, people out there are so wicked and so evil and to think that they’re setting up all of these fake sites asking you to send them money because I’m giving away thousands of dollars is just downright evil. Downright wrong.”



He continued, “No sooner than we report 10 there’s 10 more that are popping up. Please, please please — especially those who have supported me for all these years, you know, times are hard. They’re tight right now. People are really, really struggling. Don’t fall for this.”



Perry also stressed that he will not be asking anyone for money, “Everything that I’m doing — and I’m doing a lot to help a lot of people — I’m not asking anybody for anything to do that. I think to whom much is given much is required, so please do not fall for the fake sites.”



He urged his supporters to only believe messages from him or from a verified page.



See the video below:

