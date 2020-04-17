‘Boy Meets World’ Star Trina McGee Reveals Which Of Her Co-Stars Called Her ‘Aunt Jemima’ On Set

Back on January 12, actress Trina McGee-Davis revealed she experienced racism on the set of popular 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World , which starred Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong . McGee wrote on Twitter that she was “called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told ‘ it was nice of you to join us’ like a stranger after 60 episodes.”

According to Ace Show Biz , McGee-Davis was referring to “three acting colleagues” who made the comments, though the article didn’t mention which ones. On Jan. 13, she also tweeted, “I did my job and I expect my due. At times the tension of the disrespect was extremely stressful. 25 yrs old at the time raising a family and did not deserve to be thinking about this. None of those three colleagues had children. Just cowardly egos and hot diarrhea mouths.”

McGee has now revealed that one of the actors from the show has apologized. She wrote on Instagram, “WILL FRIEDLE the man responsible for AuntJemmagate, apologized to me 22 years ago and again days ago in a in a three-page letter. We talked more on it and he acknowledged that he really wasn’t educated enough in his early twenties to know he was truly offending me.”



She continued this should be a “teaching moment for all” and said the incident was not “extreme” racism, “I believe extreme racism is when my grandfather had to leave South Carolina in the middle of the night because the clerk had given him the wrong change and he pointed this out to the white store owner and was threatened with lynching. Scuddie McGee left South Carolina that night for fear of his life. Bringing his small family along with him to New Jersey. I’m not backing down on the truth. It’s stands. Will apologized to me and I forgave him.”



