‘The Wire’s’ Jamie Hector On The Murder Scene He Can’t Forget

Actor Jamie Hector is remembering the days working on The Wire, the gritty HBO drama series.

The cast recently reunited at the American Black Film Festival where The Wire was honored with the Classic Television Award.

In a video interview with People, Hector got candid about the show he says changed his life.

The 44-year-old reflected on one of his favorite scenes and his time working with the late Robert F. Chew who played Proposition Joe alongside his character Marlo Stanfield.

“One of the scenes that really caught my attention...was the murder of Prop Joe,” he said in the interview. “It’s because he was such an amazing actor. You can tell from me and him just sitting across from each other, living in the moment, he gave me everything he had.”

“He passed away. Prop Joe...Robert Chew truly passed away, rest in peace,” he continued. “But his character...in that moment I was just entrenched in that role, in that scene. It really caught me off guard.”

Watch the clip of Jamie Hector’s interview with People below.